Arteta on first win, Partey's progress and Burnley
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before the trip to Burnley on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:
He is pleased with his team's first victory last week: "Winning the first match and getting out of the blocks in the Premier League was a crucial part of our next moment";
Thomas Partey has been "in and out" of training this week as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea on 1 August;
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has slipped behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order, but Arteta has praised the German for being "a top professional and a top person";
The Arsenal manager said Turf Moor is “one of the toughest places to go in the Premier League” and that Clarets boss Sean Dyche deserves credit for "sticking to his beliefs and creating a unique identity on the club".