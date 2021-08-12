Arsenal need to produce more convincing performances if they are to finish in the top four this season, says ex-Gunners defender Martin Keown.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished eighth last season, missing out on European qualification, and Keown predicts his former club will struggle to break into the Champions League places again this season.

“We can see the club has tumbled down the league, and there are other clubs with more resources than them now," said Keown.

“They need to be more competitive in games to get up the table, and they also need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to have a smile back on his face.”

