Leeds defender Robin Koch is going to be joining team-mate Liam Cooper at this summer's European Championship.

The 24-year-old has been named in Joachim Low's 26-man Germany squad, who are in Group F for Euro 2020 along with France, Hungary and Portugal.

Koch has seven international caps and has made 17 Premier League appearances for Leeds this season.

