Another illuminating Marcelo Bielsa news conference shone a light on the intricate process of his team selection.

With Liam Cooper, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips available, and just three players missing through injury, it is arguably the strongest squad he's had to pick from.

Hardly a headache though. "Not having injured players shouldn't be interpreted as something difficult, but I understand what you are asking" said Bielsa. "Having so many options means the decisions become more difficult."

But we'd be foolish to equate a return to fitness with an immediate one to the team at Burnley.

Bielsa explained how players have to be ready "sportingly" for the rigours of the Premier League, by combining health with performance: "It's not just about being a starter and playing, but to be in condition to do it well. It's better not to play than to play and play badly."

Side before self is a phrase seared into Leeds fans down the decades - Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and now Bielsa all advocates. No-one is greater than the team.

He finished his answer with: "Football is a competitive activity and there's a natural tendency for hierarchies within the players of the same team."

When it comes to him picking one, there is no pecking order.

Who starts against Burnley? Pick and share your team now

Listen to Bielsa's translated news conference on BBC Sounds