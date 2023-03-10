'Bobble head' Mitchell reveals love for Radiohead... and Cher

St Johnstone defender Alex Mitchell has given fans a glimpse into the man behind the player in a light-hearted Q&A on the club's Twitter page.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Millwall, covered a wide range of topics, including music, hypotheticals and unusual physical features.

"I do like Radiohead at the moment, been listening to a couple of theirs", he said, when asked his favourite band, before revealing a passion for pop icon Cher...

"I do like 'Believe', and there’s another one, 'Take me home'. I listen to Cher all the time", he added.

Mitchell showed he is a fan of The Office, saying that he does believe there will be a boy born one day who can swim faster than a shark, before a cheeky question from team-mate James Brown was put to him.

Asked how much his head would weigh in isolation, Mitchell grinned and said: "I am about 50% head - I reckon my head weighs 15kg, it’s heavy enough to stunt my growth! What are the things you shake? Absolute bobble head on me!”