Manager spotlight - Steven Hammell

Hammell didn't pull any punches after Motherwell's 2-0 defeat by St Johnstone in midweek. "It's nowhere near good enough," said the manager. "That performance is probably the worst since I've been here. We went out with a bit of a whimper."

The Steelmen are without a league win since October, but if it's any comfort they have won six of their last 10 meetings with Aberdeen.

At his Friday media conference, Hammell said there had been harsh words exchanged after the dismal display at Fir Park but that some experienced players had spoken to him individually to give him their backing.

He needs his players to deliver a rousing performance to stop the rot. Of course, Robson in the opposite dugout will be looking to his charges to do likewise.