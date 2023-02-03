Robson on McCrorie, Gorter, and Motherwell
- Published
Phil McDonald, BBC Scotland
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been talking to the media ahead of Aberdeen's Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Robson hoping to have McCrorie available, but won’t find out until late tonight if he’ll be able to feature against Motherwell.
“He’s not that malicious type of player… he’s not got that in him. He’s an honest, good player who works so hard for his team”
Asked whether the Motherwell match feels season defining, Robson said “the one thing I’ve learned in football, everything is a must-win game”.
New goalkeeper Jay Gorter is available for selection.
Jack MacKenzie trained today, awaiting an update from the physio on how he is after the session. “Hopefully that’s him back raring to go again”.