McInnes on 'disbelief' over rejected appeal, VAR issues & huge game
- Published
Martin Dowden, Sport BBC Scotland
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's Premiership game with Motherwell this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Rugby Park boss:
McInnes expressed his "disbelief at the lack of understanding" after the club's appeal against Kyle Vassell’s red card last weekend was rejected.
The Killie manager had hoped "common sense would prevail".
McInnes added that VAR was brought in to help eradicate mistakes but Kilmarnock "aren't the only ones" who still think there’s issues with it.
He sees this weekend’s match against Motherwell as a huge game and it would have been even if the visitors hadn’t won their last two given the stage of the season.
Welcomes Stuart Kettlewell getting the Motherwell job, saying it seemed the "sensible appointment" and believes he had too much to offer than being a pundit and youth coach.