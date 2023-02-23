Hearts send 'all our love' to retiring Lee

Hearts have sent a message of support to former Tynecastle player Olly Lee following his enforced retirement at age 31.

Gillingham midfielder Lee has hung up his boots after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and Raynaud's condition.

"I have tried many medications over the last year, and many comebacks, but to no avail," said Lee.

"I am thankful for all the support from the fans at the clubs I was lucky enough to represent, particularly Luton and Hearts, two clubs that are now extremely close to my heart and I will always follow."

Lee began his three-year Tyencastle spell in summer 2018 and played 58 games for the club, scoring nine times. He now plans to move into coaching.

"Sending all of our love to @OllyLee7 and his family following his retirement from the game," Hearts tweeted.

"Wishing him the very best of luck as he takes the next steps in his career."