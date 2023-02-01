'His contribution to our recent history won’t be forgotten' - Duffy leaves Brighton

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has paid tribute to Shane Duffy after the defender made his loan move to Fulham permanent.

Duffy signed for the Seagulls in 2016 and scored nine goals in 150 appearances for the club.

After his exit, Bloom said: "Shane has played such an important role during his time at the club. He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here.

"He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

"I’d like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone associated with the club.

"His contribution to our recent history won’t be forgotten and Shane will always be assured a warm welcome at the Amex."

Elsewhere late on at Brighton on deadline day, Jack Spong and James Furlong have gone out on loan for the rest of the season, to Crawley Town and Motherwell respectively.