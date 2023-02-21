M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

At 34 years of age, Seamus Coleman would be the first to admit his best years are behind him. Once one of the Premier Leagues most exciting full-backs, our captain plunged into his memory bank to secure three vital points against Leeds United on Saturday.

Those marauding runs that epitomised his peak years returned in a fleeting fashion, as he gritted his teeth to beat Robin Koch to Alex Iwobi’s pass and lash the ball past a flat-footed Illan Meslier.

There was a stunned silence before the inevitable pandemonium that followed. The least surprised appeared to be Coleman - who was adamant he meant it.

The affection for our club captain has never faltered. Maybe we see him as that one link to a time when we played football ‘the Everton way’. A player whose attitude can never be questioned. A leader we so desperately need to lead if we are to pull ourselves away from the abyss.

Footage immediately after the final whistle highlighted what that win meant to Coleman. The personal responsibility he feels towards the club is evident.

Like Leighton Baines, it will be a travesty if he ends his days at the club without lifting some kind of silverware. The sad reality is, survival may be as good as it gets.