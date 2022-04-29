Liverpool talking point: 'I can't wait to see what comes next'

Ste Hoare, The Redmen TV, external

While I wasn’t exactly at peace with it, I’d kind of had my head around the fact that Jurgen Klopp was going to leave Liverpool in 2024.

The news is absolutely fantastic.

He is, for me, the best manager in the world and whoever has to replace him will have a very, very tough job. We now don’t have to cross that bridge until 2026, at the earliest.

Jurgen, along with the club’s owners, has transformed Liverpool Football Club from also-rans into one of the best sides on the planet.

He’s the man who brought some truly great players to Anfield; he’s the man who has galvanised the fanbase; he’s the man who convinced the owners to build a state-of-the-art training complex; and, most importantly, he’s the man who brought us major trophies.

Here’s to another four years (hopefully more) of watching Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

It’s been an absolute pleasure so far. I can’t wait to see what comes next.

