Leicester's Europa League hopes fall flat

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Not for the first time this season the Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers cut a frustrated figure at the final whistle.

It has largely been a underwhelming campaign so far for the Foxes, who have struggled for consistency and been undermined by one of the worst defensive records in the English top flight.

That was once again their undoing in Italy, against an injury-ravaged Napoli side, who have been in patchy form of late but displayed enough guile to ensure Leicester’s demotion into the knockout play-offs of the Europa Conference League in February.

While Kiernan Dewsbury­-Hall and Jonny Evans both emerged with some credit, worryingly for Rodgers, his repeated message around defensive diligence and hard work appears to have had little impact on a set of players who kept their last clean sheet on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.