Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Southampton got a great win over West Ham on Sunday but they are very inconsistent, which is why they've spent most of the season in the bottom half of the table.

Tottenham are still unbeaten in the league under Antonio Conte, who has won four and drawn two of his six games so far, but five of them have been at home so we are yet to really see what they are like under him on the road.

That's why I'm going for a draw here, although I don't really know what to expect from Southampton - good or bad.

James's prediction: 1-3

Spurs are already looking like a typical Conte side. I know they are away, but I think they'll win this one.

