Leicester v Legia Warsaw: Team news

Leicester will be without midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Ricardo Pereira for Thursday's crucial Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Tielemans could return "within the next couple of weeks" from a calf problem.

Pereira's hamstring issue is "lingering a little bit" and the Portuguese will be out "for a few weeks".

The Foxes lie bottom of a very tight Group C, but will go top if they beat Legia.

Despite an inconsistent season leaving them 12th in the Premier League, having conceded 21 goals in 12 top-flight games, Rodgers says he's been "really pleased" with his side.

"We haven't had a great deal of time, but we've been able to do some great work and hopefully we'll see that out on the field of play."

