Vieira on injuries, recovery & Covid

Joachim Andersen is fit and "available for tomorrow" after recovering from injury, while Luka Milivojevic is "feeling better" so will also be in the squad. Only James McArthur remains out.

Vieira said decisions on his starting line-up will come on Wednesday: "The last two days in training were about recovery. This morning, two days after a game, everyone’s feeling a bit stiff, but there’s nothing to worry about."

Vieira praised the medical staff at the club in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in football, acknowledging "cases are rising". But he said the staff "talk about how important it is to follow the protocols", adding: "We try to make everybody aware of the cases - the job that’s been done in the club by the doctor and his team has been good."