Kris Temple, BBC Radio Solent

I’m shocked by the timing and that it’s come after the scoreline against Liverpool and before the end of the transfer window.

But when you look back at how the Cherries got to this position, I’m not wholly surprised. I’ve been slightly aware of a disconnect behind the scenes between Scott Parker and the owner and how much they were willing to invest in the club.

I’m not sure Parker helped himself with some of his comments highlighting the team's shortcomings.

The initial reaction from people outside of Bournemouth will be that it’s the 9-0 loss to Liverpool that has got him sacked - but it goes deeper than that.

The board are pretty happy with three points from their first four very tough games in the Premier League. It's more the fact Parker has been publicly critical of the players and the board.

He’s effectively been telling his players they aren’t good enough for the past few weeks, and the board doesn’t like that.