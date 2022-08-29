West Ham boss David Moyes says the signing of striker Gianluca Scamacca will help to ease the burden on Michail Antonio.

Italy international Scamacca, who has joined for £30m, was selected ahead of Antonio in Sunday's 1-0 win at Aston Villa.

Antonio has been playing at centre-forward for most of the past three seasons, having been converted from a wide attacking role.

But Moyes said West Ham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer has no need to worry.

"I said to Mic a few weeks ago, there is no way we are changing. Mic has been so good for us over the last two-and-a-half years," Moyes explained.

"What we have needed to do is get somebody who we think can play one week or change as a substitute. We didn't have that option last year which we had today to bring Mic on with 30 minutes to go."

Moyes said they must also be patient with Scamacca, who scored twice for the Hammers in the Europa Conference League earlier this month.

"He is one of the main Italian strikers, he is young but we wouldn't expect him to hit the ground running exactly," Moyes added. "I actually think it is harder for centre-forwards than it is any position but we like him.

"What we see we like. He gives us a presence and has already scored us a couple of goals, which is a good sign.”