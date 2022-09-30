E﻿ddie Howe says Newcastle fought off competition to sign Garang Kuol, who has shown huge potential.

The Magpies have agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old Australia forward from Central Coast Mariners in January.

H﻿owe said on Friday: "I’m very excited. He is a young player with huge potential.

"It shows, from the club and myself, where we want to go in signing young players and trying to develop them in our system for them to be Premier League players in the future.

"He’s had a dramatic rise and he's in a position that has excited everybody. There needs to be patience shown. We will look after him and he’ll go out on loan and learn and develop behind the scenes, and hopefully when he comes here he can play a part in our future.

"He’s very sharp, agile, quick and a good finisher. He’s got a lot of very positive ingredients and that is going to be nurtured and developed in the next couple of years to get him at the right level for the Premier League.

"I met him for the first time in person yesterday. That was a very good conversation. He is a very confident, independent lad who has got high motivation.

"He had offers and various options. Playing well against Barcelona recently elevated his status but, thankfully, we were able to win the race to sign him and we were very pleased to do so."