Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Bruno Lage’s time at Wolves is finally over as the head coach managed just one win in his last 15 league games. Pressure was mounting on Lage, especially as the club's owners Fosun spent a large amount of money improving the squad in the summer.

Lage’s final straw was a 2-0 away defeat against fellow strugglers West Ham United. The former head coach took a big risk and decided to start club captain Ruben Neves as a central defender after Nathan Collins’ red card last week against Manchester City.

Wolves have also lacked a cutting edge for over 12 months and have scored just three goals so far this season. Some would say that Bruno Lage has been a little bit unlucky with injuries across the front line, with Raul Jimenez struggling to regain his previous form, new signing Sasa Kalajdzic being injured after 45 minutes into his debut and not getting much of a chance to coach new signing Diego Costa.

However, Lage still struggled to get the best out of other talented forwards such as Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes, Hwang Hee-Chan and Adama Traore.

The Wolves board will now look to appoint a new head coach and hopefully we see some entertaining football back at Molineux along with some goals. You would expect the club to continue to lean on super agent Jorge Mendes in their search for a new boss.

Julen Lopetegui looks to be an early favourite, a man who Fosun eyed when they first took over the club.