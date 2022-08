Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou makes three changes to the side that beat nine-man Hearts last weekend.

Carl Starfeldt and Liel Abada make their first starts of the season, whilst Reo Hatate comes back into the starting 11 for the first time since the opening day.

Moritz Jenz, David Turnbull, and Daizen Maeda all drop to the bench.

There's no place for new signing Sead Haksabanovic, or Georgios Giakoumakis.