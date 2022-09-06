No pressure on Celtic - O'Neill

T﻿he visit of Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League opener is a "no-lose situation for Celtic," says former manager Martin O'Neill.

“It’s a really glamourous game and, remarkably, a chance for Celtic," O'Neill told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"I know Real are European champions and a fantastic club but sometimes they’re a wee bit vulnerable in the early stages of the competition.

“Of course it’s a difficult task. I just think Celtic are going into this game with nothing to lose. There is no pressure whatsoever on this particular game.

"The atmosphere is going to be absolutely phenomenal. It takes me back 20 years.

“Celtic have running power and ability and are in top-class form. It’s a no-lose situation for Celtic."