Former Leicester forward Ashley Chambers says it is only now he is able to digest the experience of playing for the Foxes first team at only 15.

Chambers became the club's youngest ever player when he featured in the League Cup in September 2005 against Blackpool, aged 15 years, six months and 22 days.

"I don’t know if I was ready for it; I was just a naive little kid playing and enjoying my football,” he told the When You’re Smiling podcast.

"I was never thinking about playing for the first team. You always dream about it, but never at that moment.

"When I got called up to the squad I wasn’t scared, I was just surprised. As I have gotten older and more emotions and memories are coming back from it, I can now digest it."

The 32-year-old striker, now a part-time footballer with seventh-tier Leicestershire side Coalville Town, discovered he was playing for the first team while still at school.

"Everyone was buzzing," he recalled. "I found out at school at lunchtime and the word got around that I was in the squad.

"So quite a few ended up coming to the game which was nice and when I got back they were just buzzing, to see somebody they see everyday [playing] for a team they love and support.

"After the game I remember (former team-mate) Jason Wilcox bellowing out from the other side of the room, ‘Hey Ash, you may be able to get some new pencil cases now'."

