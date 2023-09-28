There is a feeling within Manchester United that the relationship between manager Erik ten Hag and England winger Jadon Sancho is beyond repair. (The i), external

Sevilla have been tracking midfielder Hannibal Mejbri but United are planning to open contract talks with the Tunisia international soon to keep him at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano), external

United are also planning talks with manager Erik ten Hag over a new contract (90Min), external

