Ndombele 'most likely to go abroad'

Tanguy Ndombele is more likely to go abroad than joining Everton, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Toffees are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old Tottenham and France midfielder, but Ornstein says that move looks unlikely.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "From people I speak to, Tanguy Ndombele is more suited to football in a different country in terms of the fact that he doesn’t seem to have settled too well into English football.

"Why would going to Everton solve that issue? Only if there are no teams on the continent who are prepared to pay his salary or present an attractive enough proposition to him.

"He’s been so heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain and of course Mauricio Pochettino signed him for Tottenham and is now their boss and that would take him back to the city where he grew up on the outskirts.

"Everton need fighters at the minute, they need warriors who have proven ability to get their hands dirty, to roll their sleeves up, get stuck in and produce results and I don’t think we’ve seen that from Ndombele at Tottenham.

"He’s got flashes of brilliance which we have seen at Lyon previously, even Spurs at times and the France national team. Everton are clearly looking to bolster themselves and a loan would suit them.

"I just think this one is a bit unlikely. If he’s going to leave Tottenham before the deadline it’s most likely he’s going to go abroad."

