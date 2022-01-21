Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is relishing "a warm welcome" at Goodison Park against a side managed by Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.

"I think we're going to see a real cauldron of an atmosphere," he said. "To have an iconic figure leading the team in Ferguson, it will be similar to what happened when he took over previously."

Ferguson last took charge of Everton for three games in December 2019, securing draws against Arsenal and Manchester United as well as a memorable win over Chelsea.

"The atmosphere, noise and support behind the team changed and he got a big reaction out of the players," added Gerrard.

"But we need to be ready for that. We're going to Goodison on the back of a really strong finish against Manchester United.

"As long as we can find that level, I am sure that will have a bigger effect on the game than two managers or the atmosphere in the stadium."

Follow all of today's news conferences in our live coverage here