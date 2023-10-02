Former Liverpool forward Natasha Dowie discussing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins after he scored his second hat-trick of the season in Saturday's 6-1 demolition of Brighton: "He should have had four, and actually I think he was quite frustrated to not get four.

"Everything about his game was impressive. He's a real threat, he has everything in my opinion.

"He's pacy, he can stretch the play, he's also strong and can be that hold up player, and obviously Gareth Southgate was there to watch and that's a good impression.

"Four goals and three assists now and the assists side is important. A brilliant, brilliant performance from him."

Listen to the full Football Daily episode on BBC Sounds

Get Aston Villa updates sent directly to your device