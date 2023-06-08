Alexis Mac Allister began his career in his native Argentina playing for Argentinos Juniors and has since made 178 appearances at club level across three teams - most recently in the Premier League for Brighton.

In that time the 24-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided 19 assists, but it is within the past 12 months the Argentina international has really come into form - including helping his national side to World Cup glory in December 2022.

For the Seagulls this campaign, in comparison to Liverpool's midfielders, Mac Allister had the most possession won (213), shots (86), tackles (70), chances created (47), goals scored (10) and joint-most assists (two).

In fact, among players to play 1,000+ mins in the 2022-23 Premier League, he was the only player to average two or more shots (2.68), two or more tackles (2.18) and 50+ passes (56.2) per 90 minutes.

With statistics like these, he appears an all-rounder and it is understandable why the Reds were keen to secure the midfielders services before the transfer window officially opens on 14 June.