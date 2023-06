Southampton have unveiled their home kit for the 2023-24 season, which draws inspiration from the 1987-89 strip.

The shirt is a remake of the iconic jersey worn by Matt Le Tissier, Alan Shearer, Franny Benali, and Wallace brothers Danny, Rod and Ray.

Each of the Saints kits for the upcoming campaign celebrate a different element of the Southampton crest. The home shirt focusing on the Hampshire rose, with 1,000 small roses printed into the shirt.