We asked for your suggestions on Fulham's best bargain signings.

Here are a few of your ideas:

Jeremy: Danny Murphy has to be my choice. A £1m cast-off from Spurs, seemingly on the very last legs of his career, who not only got the winning header at Pompey to stave off relegation that season, but also became club captain and led us to the Europa League Final in 2010. All-time Fulham legend and a snip at the price!

Aidan: For me it has to be Palhinha - £20m for a man who is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the league. A great bargain and maybe even one of the best signings ever of any price.

Robert: Our best ever free transfer has to be Ray Houghton. Coming from West Ham, he played over 120 games and was a joy to watch. On the verge of liquidation, we had to let him go.

Henry: Biggest bargains of recent times have to include Mousa Dembele, the first, for £6m, and Palhinha last season, especially when you consider how much we could get for him now. You could also throw in Tom Cairney and Tim Ream - both bought in 2015 for £4m and £1.5m respectively. A combined 16 years of service.