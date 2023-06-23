England Under-21s 'one of the best teams I've seen' - Jones

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones says representing the England Under-21 team is "easy" because of the level of talent in the squad.

Lee Carsley's side opened their European Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Czech Republic and are now in a strong position to reach the knockout phase.

"It's the perfect way to start," said Jones, who played the full 90 minutes in Georgia on Thursday. "It's always good to win your first game."

Despite a turbulent campaign for Liverpool, Jones found consistency in his own performances as the season went on, and started the final 11 Premier League games.

The 22-year-old is looking to carry that club form into the tournament, playing alongside a host of exciting talents, including Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

"We've got a team that, ability-wise and talent-wise, is one of the best I've seen," Jones added. "It's hard to put us all in the team.

"I just get on the ball, I turn and there's lads there that I can trust on the ball. It's easy."