Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

BBC Sport's Harry Poole

With over 75% possession and 21 shots at goal, Mauricio Pochettino was left to rue his side's wastefulness as Nottingham Forest took all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino put defeat down to "one mistake", as Anthony Elanga held his nerve to punish £100m signing Moises Caicedo for surrendering possession in midfield.

Still, Chelsea, who ended the game with an expected goals value of 2.13, had the chances to at least salvage a draw. Only Nicolas Jackson will know how he missed from less than six yards with time running out for the hosts.

There were further positive signs following the Blues' first victory under Pochettino against Luton Town last week, with Raheem Sterling and Jackson continuing to develop an understanding in attack and Malo Gusto impressing on the right.

But, despite a record breaking summer outlay on players which took the club's total spending to £1bn in three windows since the takeover, the ability to take chances continues to prove costly.