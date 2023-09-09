Tandy doesn't expect surprises from South Africa

Calum Macdonald, BBC Scotland in Marseille

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy doesn't expect anything new or unusual from South Africa in their Pool B opener in Marseille on Sunday.

"They are going to try and come through the front-door, so physically we have to be on the money.

"We believe in our physicality and how we want to go about it, whether it be in the breakdown, or whether it be in the tackle contest. I know I probably bore you to death with this, but it's an exciting opportunity."

South Africa are defending world champions and are currently second in the rankings, but Tandy believes they are a better side now than when they won the World Cup in Japan four years ago.

"Their game probably has gone to another level, the transition... we know where they have evolved.

"We're going to have to be on the money working that transitional phase, but first and foremost you have to pitch up against South Africa, otherwise you'll be on the back foot."