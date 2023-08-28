Hearts pair make Scotland squad

Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland have been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for next month's Euro 24 qualifier in Cyprus and the friendly with England at Hampden.

Scotland sit top of Group A with maximum points after four matches. Following the match in Larnaca on 8 September, Scotland host England four days later to commemorate the first meeting between the nations in 1872.

Shankland last came off the bench for Scotland in the 2-0 victory against Spain for his fifth cap.