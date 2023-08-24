Rodgers on bouncing back, Alistair Johnston and St Johnstone
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been addressing the media ahead of Celtic's return to the Scottish Premiership on Saturday against St Johnstone.
Here are some of the key points from his press conference:
In the aftermath of last weekend's "disappointing" result against Kilmarnock, the manager said, "losing and failing in games is integral to becoming successful".
Touching on the mental toughness of his side, Rodgers added his group have been "outstanding" this week.
He said it is about "moving onto the next game" and getting a response.
The manager said he "has to be" calm despite the amount of injuries his squad hindered with.
Rodgers added Alistair Johnston has been back in training this week and will be available this weekend.