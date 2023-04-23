Hearts 'back to their best'

We asked for your views following Hearts' win over Ross County

Kevin: What a difference, same players different approach. Absolutely outstanding Oda was superb, Shankland and Ginnelly. However, whole team played well. If the players put that much effort in every week there will be no complaints. Big shout for Haring, great return. Naismith well done

Anon: Hearts were on front foot, positive, great to watch today. The support was behind the team today

Ronald: Hearts were excellent today - back to their best at exactly the right time. With three home games for Hearts due after split and Aberdeen having to play three away, 3rd is still likely

Anon: Even against the team bottom of the league, this was obviously more like it. Gino’s energy makes a huge difference up front and having Devlin & Haring together in midfield massively cleaned up possession. Oda showed real promise at last. The only real concern was that the team reverted to recent form after the substitutions

Jim: Great result, but I won't be happy until the entire team apologise to Robbie. Same players but trying their hearts out, so the rumours of mutiny are now gathering pace

Paul: Different team from last week, where have players been hiding? We were fast, efficient, slick. Brilliant, keep it up, welcome back HMFC