Anyone who has watched the documentary charting Raul's recovery and return will be aware of just how serious his injury was.

Nuno is in tears recalling the moments after the accidental clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz that left Wolves' number nine with a fractured skull. Team-mates are worrying and wondering if he will survive. The quick thinking of medical staff helped to prevent a truly horrific outcome.

A club and a city rallied around him. Supporters raised funds for a banner stretching 45m to be placed in the upper tier of the Steve Bull Stand in honour of their leading goalscorer.

More than eight months later, after strenuous testing to make sure he was ready to return to top-level football, Jimenez was back in a Wolves shirt.

The first goal back took a little while, six games in fact, but it was the winner at Southampton and it was special. Very special.

Wolves fans have had plenty of "I was there" moments to enjoy in the past few seasons and that is up near the top.

Sadly, though, that is one of only six goals in 49 Premier League appearances during the past two seasons. All three of his club goals in 2022-23 came in the League Cup.

OK, so the stats and his impact may not be anywhere near as impressive as they were pre-injury. But the fact he is able to live a normal life, and to have even made it back onto a football pitch at all - let us just be grateful for that.