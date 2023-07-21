Aubameyang leaves Chelsea for Marseille

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. who has signed for Ligue 1 side Marseille on a permanent basis.

The Gabon international joined Chelsea last summer from Barcelona and made 21 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

He scored three goals in his time at the club, which all came in October.

His first Chelsea goal came against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before back-to-back Champions League strikes against AC Milan.