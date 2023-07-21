BBC Radio Nottingham is reporting that Nottingham Forest are closing in on their first summer signing, former Chelsea defender Ola Aina.

The 26-year-old was most recently with Torino in Serie A, but left the Italian club this summer after falling down the pecking order following his Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria.

Aina spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Fulham after leaving Chelsea for Torino in 2019, and also had a temporary spell at Hull City.

He represented England at youth level before switching allegiance to Nigeria.

Aina is now set for a medical with Forest and would be a free transfer.