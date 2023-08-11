Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has stressed the importance of squad depth as the club prepare for their first ever season playing European football.

The 35-year-old has struggled to stay injury-free throughout his career but has found a regular squad role at the Seagulls.

The increased number of fixtures that come with featuring in the Europa League will likely see him feature more this campaign.

"I've been available all pre-season so it's baby steps at the minute," Lallana told BBC Radio Sussex when asked about fitness after a thigh injury disrupted his second half of last season.

"I've featured a lot in pre-season and as a player you can't wait to get going.

"The manager is going to manage the squad all season. That's why we need 20 to 22 players because the amount of games could potentially be 50, 55, 60.

"You can't have 15 or 16 players for that amount of games, not with how physical the league is and even with the amount of stoppage time now.

"The travel, first year in Europe for our boys - that brings different stimulation. It's important that we have 22 players and nobody's gonna play 55 to 60 games this season for us.

"There will be times when he (De Zerbi) will have to manage the squad and I think it's important that we've got 22 players who can come in and play no matter what.

"Of course everyone wants to play but the level now - I think at times you are going to need to rotate. All the big clubs do it.

"Our manager knows what he's doing, he's managed in the Champions League. We just need to trust him and believe in him and follow him like we have been."

