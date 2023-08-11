It was amazing to see Newcastle break into the Premier League's top four last season, but it would be another miracle if they manage it again. I really hope I am wrong and they do even better this time, but finishing fifth would still be a great achievement, and keep the club on track for where they want to go.

Fifth might still be enough to keep Newcastle in the Champions League too - the two countries with the best overall record in Europe this season will get an extra place in 2024-25 - but even then the competition looks like being extremely fierce.

Newcastle have made some really good signings this summer, and have spent a lot of money to strengthen their squad - but so have all the other teams going for those places.

This time, Eddie Howe has got to deal with the demands of Champions League football too, while trying to maintain the intensity in his side's play that has got them there.

Howe likes young, fit and hungry players with the energy for his way of playing and he has signed three more of them in Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes.

I loved what Newcastle did last season, and I am expecting something very similar when they go again this time.

The dream is winning a trophy, and they came close to ending their long wait for silverware in February when they reached the Carabao Cup final. I'd love to see them go deep in a domestic cup again, and obviously go one step further and win it this time.

I have not got the same expectations about the Champions League, but just having those big European nights back again will be unbelievable. The electric atmosphere we used to get for those occasions at St James' Park when I was a player is something I will never forget, and the place will be rocking even just in the group stage - I can't wait.

Read more from Alan Shearer's season preview