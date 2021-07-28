Fabio Paratici joined Tottenham this summer as the club's football managing director - but how much of his Juventus success can he bring to Spurs?

During his time with Juve, Paratici successfully rebuilt the team numerous times, helping the club to win nine league titles in a row.

"He was able to go out, recruit and keep winning," European football expert James Horncastle told the Football Daily podcast.

"What seems to be quite curious about this appointment is how much Daniel Levy seems to be willing to delegate to Fabio Paratici.

"Ultimately, I don’t think Paratici leaves Juventus for a new challenge unless he gets - not necessarily full autonomy but certainly - a massive say in how Spurs are run."

Horncastle also said Paratici was "confident" that striker Harry Kane would stay with the club.

