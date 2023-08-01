Fulham boss Marco Silva said new signings are "crucial" heading into the Premier League season because the squad is "really short".

We asked what you thought of the pre-season games, and where you think signings need to be made.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Keir: We need midfielders and strikers. With Fulham, you can’t say we need X or Y because, as the gaffer said, he needs multiple players in a variety of positions. It seems the Khans don’t understand that it takes more than just a shiny new stand to keep a football team in the Premier League. If Fulham don’t strengthen, we will go down.

Brian: Ever since the Khans took over I've not slept well in pre-season. We get the usual rumours but nothing happens until late in the window, if at all. Whether they don't get the concept, I'm unsure, but Marco must be very concerned with a lightweight squad. Without doubt, we will struggle this season.

Tim: Pre-season so far has shown us that our squad depth needs serious attention. Injuries in key areas will leave us with few options and could mean we have a slow start to the season. Four or five quality players are still required. Typical Fulham - we'll likely do this business on deadline day.

Aidan: I think the season just needs to start better than the pre-season. A new left-back is needed because I'm not sure if Robinson is up to the task. But, to be honest, it was a fairly good pre-season even if we lost two games.

David: Raul Jimenez will be a decent squad player, but we need another striker as I don’t think Vinicius or Muniz are good enough. We can’t compete with the big boys for a £60m signing, so we have to set our sights lower. Could we get another Premier League season out of Jamie Vardy? Would he suit our style of play?