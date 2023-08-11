Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Where will you finish? Sixth. There are clearly superior, more settled and experienced squads to Chelsea's in the Premier League right now.

Young talent to break through? Despite the departures of many ex-academy players, the club has managed to sign Levi Colwill to a new contract. The sky is the limit for the young, left-footed centre back.

Who needs to move on? Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has long worn out his welcome with the club. Even though the Blues could use another striker, Lukaku does not even warrant consideration.

Happy with your manager? Mauricio Pochettino seems to have steered the team through a decent pre-season with the side looking more cohesive than last year. Hopefully he exceeds expectations.

Who will be your best signing? Prior to his knee injury I would have said Christopher Nkunku. With the talented Frenchman on the sidelines, a lot now falls on the shoulders of new Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson.

What are you most looking forward to? The next academy player to make a breakthrough into the first team. The club has spurned a lot of youth talent over the years, but this may change under Pochettino.

Any other business? There are several players who do not have a future at Chelsea that are still on the books for significant wages. There is a lot of work for management still to do, as on paper this squad looks inferior to last year's.

