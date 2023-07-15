Crystal Palace were held to a 2-2 draw by Dutch outfit Brondby as a number of Eagles regulars returned to the side.

Ebere Eze, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure and Chris Richards all started, with Marc Guehi and Jordan Ayew featuring in the second half.

Palce twice led through goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Jean-Philippe Mateta, but couldn't hold on to their leads.

Next up for Roy Hodgson's side is a pre-season test against Watford at Selhurst Park, before heading to the United States to face Sevilla and Millonarios FC.