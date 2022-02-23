Burnley v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
There's two changes for Burnley as James Tarkowski and Jay Rodriguez start. Maxwel Cornet is injured and misses out.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.
Subs: Lowton, Barnes, Hennessey, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richardson.
Tottenham are unchanged from the side that won at Manchester City last-time out.
That means Harry Kane starts, despite hurting his back against City.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Austin, White.