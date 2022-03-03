Howe and Fraser up for February awards
- Published
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and player Ryan Fraser have been nominated for February's manager and player of the month awards.
Fraser put in an impressive display in the 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend and got on the scoresheet against Everton at the start of the month.
Howe has led his side to four matches unbeaten through February to pull the Magpies out of the relegation zone.
Skip twitter post
🏴 Ryan Fraser has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 3, 2022
Well deserved, Wee Man! 👊
Voting is now open 👇
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post