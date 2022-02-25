West Ham v Wolves: What does the form show?

West Ham won this fixture 4-0 last season, having lost three of their past four home league games against Wolves. They’re looking to secure back-to-back home league wins against Wolves for the first time since October 2004.

Of all sides they’ve played more than six times in the competition, Wolves’ best win rate in the Premier League is against West Ham (55% - W6 D1 L4). Wolves haven't beaten any other side more in the Premier League than they have the Hammers (six).

West Ham’s shot conversion rate is 13.7% this season (45 goals from 329 shots), their highest on record in a Premier League campaign (since 1997-98).