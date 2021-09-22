Team news: Millwall v Leicester

Spanish striker Ayoze Perez could return for Leicester in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round match at Championship side Millwall.

The former Newcastle forward, who scored his first goal of the season in last week's Europa League draw with Napoli, is available again after suspension.

Centre-back Jonny Evans is a doubt with a foot injury, while fellow defenders James Justin and Wesley Fofana are long-term absentees.

Gary Rowett's Millwall lie 17th in the Championship having won just one of their eight league matches - they have also had five draws - so far.

Choose your Foxes side to face Millwall