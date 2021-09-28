McGinn out of 'Grealish shadow' - Richards

John McGinn showed Aston Villa fans there is life beyond Jack Grealish in their brilliant 1-0 win at Manchester United, says former Villa defender Micah Richards.

While Grealish’s £100m move to Manchester City hogged the summer headlines, Richards insists the win at Old Trafford proves Villa have more than enough talent to survive without their former talisman.

“John McGinn has really, really impressed me,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“I think he was a little bit in the shadow of Jack Grealish. He's not as technically great as Jack but he gives so much to that team - his energy, his runs in behind, his tackles. He's got got everything.

“I still think Villa need to tweak something up front because they’ve not really seen the best out of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins together – but they still have two really good strikers.

“They thoroughly deserved the win. I know there was a bit of drama towards the end of the game but they fully deserved it.”

Hear more from Richards on Villa from 26'43 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds